Lawmakers ask USDA to support Horizon Organic dairy farms in the northeast

Vermont’s Congressional Delegation along with many lawmakers in the northeast want the USDA to support organic dairy farmers facing market losses.

They sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Wednesday, urging him to help the 89 dairies that will soon lose their contracts with Danone, the owner of Horizon Organic. By September 2022, these farmers won’t have a place to sell their organic milk.

But, nearly every member of congress from Vermont, New York, New Hampshire and Maine are determined to get them the assistance they need to stay in business and serve their communities.

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, Bernie Sanders and Congressman Peter Welch say they want the U.S. Department of Agriculture to place more regulations around large-scale producers.

They’re calling on the Department to finalize what’s called “The Origin of Livestock Rule, which was supposed to happen in July 2020. They argue the ongoing delay has contributed to an oversupply of organic milk and kept farmers in the northeast at a financial disadvantage.

They’re also asking the USDA to do whatever they can to support the dairy farms that are forced to cut ties with horizon organic. Lawmakers said in the letter:

“We respectfully request that you use any tools at your disposal and work quickly to support the farmers affected by Danone’s decision. This includes increased support through USDA’s pandemic assistance for producers program.”

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she’ll work with the USDA to ensure North Country dairy farmers are supported. She said they “work tirelessly, and I am proud to work to find targeted solutions to support them.”

Lawmakers suggested the USDA offer temporary price supports to allow these farmers to transition to new markets.