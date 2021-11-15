Live: Sen. Patrick Leahy addresses his political future

Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is set to make an announcement about his political future at a 10 a.m. news conference at the Vermont State House in Montpelier.

The 81-year-old senator is expected to discuss whether he intends to seek reelection in 2022, said David Carle, Leahy’s press secretary. Leahy is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the senior-most member of both the Judiciary and Agriculture committees.

No Vermont Republican has yet announced plans to run for the GOP nomination to seek the seat now held by Leahy. His campaign had more than $2 million cash on hand in the most recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Leahy also plans to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law Monday.

