Levine: Vaccinated Vermonters have role in helping others get shots

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says Vermonters vaccinated against COVID-19 still have a role to play to help others get vaccinated.

That could be finding a personal reason to get vaccinated or giving someone a ride to a vaccination clinic, he said Tuesday during the governor’s twice-weekly coronavirus briefing.

According to state data, 33% of Vermonters ages 19 to 29 have gotten at least one dose and 18% are fully vaccinated.

“So, if you haven’t yet, I ask you now to reach out to someone in your life, especially if they are younger, who may not be vaccinated, whether you’re a parent or grandparent, aunt or uncle, or a friend,” he said.

The state is hosting a number of clinics at colleges and drive-thru and walk-in vaccination sites to get as many people as possible vaccinated, officials said.

“No matter what, there’s an option available for everyone,” Levine said. “Because Vermonters have already told us they’re willing to get vaccinated. And Vermont’s standing as a leader in getting people vaccinated proves this to be true. We just need to help get those who are currently unvaccinated to the finish line faster.”