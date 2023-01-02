One Vermont business is doing its part after the holidays to try to make emergency situations better for children.

Go Calendars and Games in South Burlington’s University Mall has been selling special teddy bears all winter long. Customers had the option to keep the teddy bear, or donate it to local fire and rescue departments. On Monday, those departments came to pick up its stuffed bears.

Each fire department received about 40 bears to keep in its emergency vehicles. So, if firefighters and other staff respond to calls involving children, they can give the child a teddy bear. Some firefighters say this act can turn a bad situation for a child into a better one.

Lieutenant Alex Spencer with the South Burlington Fire Department says “we carry them on our ambulances as well as our fire engines, so when we deal with children in emergencies, whether it be a house fire, whether the child is sick or injured, we offer them a teddy bear and it can really brighten up their day in their moment of need.”

Ethan White, a cadet with the Hinesburg Fire Department notes “if you just give them a teddy bear or a toy, it makes their mood go up, and makes them a little bit happier, and makes them calm down.”

For the third year, Go Calendars and Games sold the bears for $15 each. It sold about 800 bears in total, with about 700 left to hand out to over 10 fire departments. Other departments who picked up bears include Colchester Fire, Bolton Fire, Winooski Fire, and UVM Rescue.

The shop owner hopes to keep this tradition going for years to come.