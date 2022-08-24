Lyndonville, VT- A man from Lyndon is being charged with embezzlement for stealing more than $75,000 from a local non-profit that he works with.

Lyndonville Police say 72-year-old Gerald Prevost, treasurer of the Lyndon Area Thrift Store And Emergency Food Shelf, wrote checks to himself and others from the agency’s account.

According to Vermont State Police, this isn’t the first time Prevost has been accused of embezzlement. On Aug. 4, the East Burke Congregational Church accused Prevost of stealing from the church. He has been charged with embezzlement.

The investigation is ongoing to determine exactly how much Prevost embezzled from each establishment. He is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Sep. 19.