JOHNSON, VT – Mariah Bean and her three young children were some of the first people to take advantage of the shelter for flood victims at the Vermont State University Johnson campus.

“My kids and I had to be rescued in a canoe by my neighbor,” said Bean. “No life-jackets obviously, so that was very scary having my 2-year-old in there with my 8- and 10-year-old.”

Bean’s family woke up at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to find everything underwater.

“‘And I’m like ‘Mama, there’s a flood,'” remembered Serenity St. Marie, Bean’s 8-year-old daughter. “And she’s like, ‘It’s probably not that bad.’

“Then she’s like, ‘it is that bad.'”

Bean’s eldest, 10-year-old Alice Allard recalled thinking, ‘”Oh my goodness, this is a lot.

“I’ve never seen a flood before. So I was like, [my] mind exploded.”

Bean said the four of them were canoed to Main Street, then driven to the shelter at the VSU campus. On Wednesday, Bean went back to her home to view the damage.

“The downstairs is basically inhabitable for at least a month,” she said. “Everything was displaced, upended, everything. My car was destroyed.”

But she’s grateful her family is okay. “I’ve never taken for granted the fact that we’re all safe. We’re all good, we’re all safe, we’re all healthy.”