Concord, VT – A Vermont man is due in court after he allegedly assaulted state troopers responding to a disturbance Sunday at a residence in Concord.

Vermont State Police said Dakota Coutu, 28, was intoxicated when troopers arrived at the Glenside Lane home at around 7 p.m. Coutu allegedly resisted arrest and kicked troopers as they attempted to take him into custody.

Coutu was eventually subdued and transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $200 bail.

Coutu is scheduled to appear in Essex County Superior Court at 1 p.m. Monday. He is expected to be charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.