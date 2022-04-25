A suspect will be arraigned on Monday after being arrested for aggravated assault in downtown Burlington late Saturday night.

The Burlington Police accuse Jahi Bennett-Gooden, 25, of pulling out a gun inside Ruben James Bar & Grill on Main Street shortly after 11:30 that night. They also accuse him of pointing the gun at employees of the establishment.

After a brief foot chase on the street, investigators say they arrested Bennett-Gooden at gunpoint and with the use of physical force. One officer reportedly suffered a severe knee injury during the arrest which is expected to require a lengthy assignment to restricted duty; Bennett-Gooden was not injured.

Bennett-Gooden was also the suspect accused in April 2020 of robbing the Champlain Farms convenience store on Main Street, two blocks from Ruben James. He was likewise accused of firing gunshots inside and outside the store at that time, with a bystander reporting that they’d expected to be killed. According to authorities, Bennett-Gooden had 13 other encounters with police in Chittenden County in the intervening two years.