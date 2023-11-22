Hartford, VT- A Hartford man faces attempted murder and other charges after he allegedly shot another man during an argument in a Maple Street apartment.

Zachary Geissler, 26, was arrested Tuesday and ordered held without bail until his arraignment in Windsor County Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Geissler shot a 21-year-old man following a confrontation inside the apartment at 1407 Maple Street. The victim left the unit and was on the side of the road when officers arrived. He was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Geissler will be charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another, impeding and negligent weapon storage.