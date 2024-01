Vermont State Police are trying to determine what led up to a man’s death at a convenience store in Bennington County, but they don’t believe it was suspicious in nature.

Employees at Stewart’s Shops on Route 7A in Arlington found an unresponsive man inside a car in the parking lot at about 9:00 Sunday morning. State troopers, EMTs and Arlington firefighters responded. They tried to revive the man but could not do so.

VSP is withholding his name until after family members can be notified.