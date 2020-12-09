Man faces drug and accessory charges in Newport Vermont shooting

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — A man accused of driving the getaway car in a shooting in Newport City last week that a judge called “straight out of the movies” is now facing drug charges.

The Caledonian Record reports that 23-year-old Wilfredo Cerpa, of Hartford, Connecticut, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to possessing 70 milligrams or more of fentanyl with intent to sell it. He’s also charged with being an accessory after the fact to restraining people during a home invasion and robbery and in the shooting.

Police also were searching for another man wanted on an attempted second-degree murder church for allegedly shooting another man in the leg.