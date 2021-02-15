Man pronounced dead after falling through ice on Lake Champlain

On Sunday afternoon, Burlington Police responded to multiple calls that said a man had fallen through the ice on Lake Champlain, and later pronounced dead at University of Vermont Medical Center.

The man has been identified as Amir Basnet, age 22, of South Burlington.

Witnesses on the scene attempted to help but the man became trapped under the ice. Burlington police and the Burlington Fire Department responded and were able to remove the man from the lake. The man was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center, and was later pronounced dead.

The Burlington Police Department reminds the community that if you are unaware of the thickness of the ice, don’t venture out.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to reach out to the Burlington Police

Department at (802) 658-2704.