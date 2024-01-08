Burlington, VT – A 54-year-old Vermont man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Court records show that in September of 2021, Carl Butterfield of Whitingham possessed a video of an adult man sexually assaulting a female adolescent. He allegedly broke the video into four separate videos and shared them on the social media platform, Kik, authorities said.

At the time, Butterfield was on furlough after a 2007 conviction of possessing child sexual abuse material. That required a prison term of at least 10 years.



Butterfield received the longer sentence of 135 months because he destroyed the iPhone used to access the material before his probation officer could review it.



After his release, he will have a 15-year term of supervised release.