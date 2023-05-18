A man is in Copley Hospital in Morrisville with life-threatening injuries after firefighters pulled him from a burning building Wednesday.

Morrisville firefighters, police and emergency

medical personnel responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of structure fire at 100 Brooklyn Street.

The first responders encountered smoke pouring from the roof area. Firefighters entered the building and rescued the man, whose name had not yet been released,

The fire is being investigated. Fire inspectors with the Vermont State Police are on the scene to help determine the cause .

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morristown Police Department at (802) 888-4211.