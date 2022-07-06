St. Johnsbury, VT — On Tuesday night, a man was shot at the Maplefields and taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Investigations have continues into Wednesday, as members of the Vermont State Police and the Tactical Services Unit executed a search warrant at 1241 Mathewson Hill Rd. in Lyndon.

Two people have been detained as persons of interest, and four others are being interviewed by detectives. Law enforcement will also carry out a court-ordered search of the residence for any evidence linked to the shooting.

The victim, 36-year-old Nathan Smires of Barnet, has been transferred to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.