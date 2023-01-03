Vergennes, VT – Police in Vergennes are looking for a man they say used a large rock to break into a Maplefields convenience store late Sunday.

The man walked up to the store shortly before midnight New Year’s Day carrying the rock and used it to smash through the glass door, police said. It is not known if the man, who was caught on surveillance video, left the store with anything of value.

The alleged suspect is described as young and White with brown hair. He was wearing black socks, grey slippers, a black jacket and an orange hooded sweatshirt that was used to conceal his face. The man was also wearing a bracelet on his left wrist.

The Vergennes Police Department is looking for assistance identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police at (802) 877-1152.