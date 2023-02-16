A man who claimed he had been shot Wednesday, triggering a ‘heavy police presence’ in Waterbury, was arrested for leaving a court-ordered drug treatment program.

Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, who police say has no fixed address, was arrested by Stowe police Wednesday night after being discharged from University of Vermont Medical Center. Sturtevant-Hatch was being treated for what he told police was a gunshot wound.

Vermont State Police now say that Sturtevant-Hatch left a drug treatment facility Monday in violation of conditions of release related to a pending assault and robbery case. Police say he joined two acquaintances in a rental cabin on Cabin Lane. Sometime Tuesday evening, according to police, Sturtevant-Hatch began destroying property at the residence, causing his acquaintances to flee.

At around 11 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a 911 call by residents on Cabin Lane who reported that a man had told them he had been shot. Police initially said first responders had determined the man had been shot.

Sturtevant-Hatch told officers that he was wounded when an assailant armed with a handgun broke into the cabin and fired multiple rounds at him. With an alleged shooter still at large, troopers from several state police units, including the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and a K-9 team, arrived in Waterbury and opened an investigation.

However, no evidence to indicate a shooting was found at the cabin, said police, who now believe Sturtevant-Hatch injured himself jumping out of a cabin window.

Police in Stowe had been searching for Sturtevant-Hatch to arrest him for violating the court orders. After being taken into custody, he was jailed at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury for lack of $200 bail.

Sturtevant-Hatch was expected to appear in court in Hyde Park on Thursday. Police continue to investigate Wednesday’s incident. Possible charges include unlawful mischief and providing false information to police.