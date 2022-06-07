On Tuesday morning, a 26-year-old male was shot in the neck in Johnson, Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department has identified the suspect as 64-year-old George Goins of Johnson. Goins is described as a 5’9” African American male who is approximately 180 pounds. Goins was last seen wearing a blue, long sleeve sweatshirt and dark pants, and could possibly be driving a black Hyundai SUV with an unknown New Jersey license plate.

It is believed that Goins and the victim knew each other and that this was not a random incident. Police warn that Goins may still be armed, and advise not to confront him but to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department at 802-888-3502.

The victim was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries and is expected to live.