Berlin, VT – Dozens of roads had to be closed after floodwaters swept through parts of Vermont and on I-89 many drivers were stranded until crews were able to open up the interstate.

The Maplewood Service Center in Berlin was where many people were forced to spend Monday night in their cars.

There were closures in both directions on I-89 due to the impacts of the flooding and other drainage issues, a situation which caused many people to be stuck in their cars on the side of the road or seek shelter nearby.

Several people spent the night at the service center, as the popular destination for many drivers led to cars lining the parking lot to try and tuck in for the night.

Anastasia Ruggiero resides in Bethel and was among those who were affected. Ruggiero had to evacuate her home with her four cats after she noticed water rushing in through the foundation of her house.

“And I don’t have flood insurance, so I’m pretty sure there’s a chance I’ll lose it,” said Ruggiero.

Ruggiero said keeping her cats safe is her biggest priority, even if she loses her home. “The only thing I can really do right now, and my biggest responsibility, is to make sure that they get through this, if I can get them through it,” said Ruggiero.

Leif Marcussen spent the night in a car with his wife and two kids, who were all heading to Burlington for vacation from Norway.

“Not comfortable. But we rented a big enough car luckily. So, two of us were able to sleep and the others were sort of leaning their seats back,” said Marcussen.

Also hoping to go north was Robert Falcone, who lives in Shelburne. Falcone was working in Barre for the day and got stuck on the way home.

“Like many people here, I was unable to get back on the interstate northbound and I tried alternative routes, and there’s just no way to get back to Chittenden County,” said Falcone.

Falcone described the rest stop as a haven for many seeking safety. “We’re up on a hill, and just a lot of people have just stayed here because it’s safe,” said Falcone.

Regardless of the tough situation, what stuck out to those at the service center was a sense of camaraderie they feel with others.

“In emergencies, it’s kind of nice to see people come together and help each other,” said Marcussen.

“The visitors center. They’re open all night, the bathrooms. They have water for us, and coffee, and it was really okay because of that,” said Falcone.

“Everybody looks like a zombie, like they’re scared and like disoriented, but they’re here. We’re all here. If I lose my house, many people, so many people have lost their house,” said Ruggiero.

People at the service center came from all across the state, but they shared one sentiment as they felt lucky to be able to find a safe space to spend the night.