Authorities are worried about the well being of a pair of 21-year-old Massachusetts men who disappeared under “suspicious circumstances” while traveling through several communities. Efforts to find them included a weekend search with dogs.

Jahim Solomon of Pittsfield and Eric White of Chicopee were reported missing on Oct. 15 after falling out of touch with their families for several days, state police said. They’d previously been in Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville and Stowe, officials said.

Searchers spent part of a rainy Saturday searching the area around Albany and Lowell. A spokesperson on Sunday confirmed that the Vermont State Police Search & Rescue Team and New England K-9 participated in the search. The spokesperson declined to provide additional details, including why searchers focused on that area.

Solomon is about 5’6″ and 180 pounds with blue/hazel eyes, brown hair and a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants and an orange camouflage baseball hat labeled with the letters ‘DBF’.

White is 5’9″ or 5″10″ and about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. There’s no word on what he was wearing when he was last reported seen.

VSP is asking anyone who may know the two men’s whereabouts to call the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881. You can also offer an anonymous tip by clicking here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.