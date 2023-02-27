Burlington, VT – On Monday Mayor Miro Weinberger released a newsletter discussing public safety in Burlington. The mayor gave updates on the BPD Rebuilding Plan, praised the Burlington Police Department, and criticized the proposed Community Control Board which will be on the ballot this Town Meet Day.

It was the mayor’s fourth public safety newsletter. On the issue of staffing, the mayor highlighted the hiring of 16 new employees by the Burlington Police Department including 6 recruits headed to the Vermont Police Academy.

Mayor Weinberger applauded the BPD’s closure of Burlington’s oldest cold case, the 1971 murder of Rita Curran, and for the Emergency Response Unit’s response to a hostage situation involving a four-year-old boy which ended with the suspect voluntarily surrendering.’

The mayor also reiterated his opposition to a proposed Community Control Board The citizen oversight board which, would have the authority to discipline and dismiss BPD officers and the police chief. The charter change will be up for vote on Town Meeting Day.