Burlington, VT – Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced plans for over $22 million in funding for a project that aims to establish direct access to public transportation with the goal to reduce emissions and travel time and rebuild a vibrant residential neighborhood.

The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability Grant will complete a $50 million budget to rebuild St. Paul and Pine Streets through the site of the former mall.

“From the start, this project has been an attempt to repair the damage done to this part of town when Burlington, like so many other American communities, tore down a large swath of its downtown as part of the federal Urban Renewal program. When we went to voters nearly a decade ago with a vision to rebuild and reconnect this once vibrant neighborhood, we were trying to accomplish three big things; building a lot more homes, restoring the street grid, and updating aging public infrastructure,” said Mayor Weinberger.

The streets rebuilt in this project will be well-designed to create ‘lively outdoor spaces’ in all seasons with the end goal of enhancing the natural beauty of Vermont.

More than 70 street trees and 1,800 new shrubs and perennials will be planted as rain gardens to infiltrate stormwater runoff before it reaches Lake Champlain, according to the Mayor’s office.

The RAISE Program Grant also includes $1.5 million to create a new job training program and workforce development program.

“Data shows that significant racial disparities persist in almost every measure of economic well-being, including employment, income, and poverty status, particularly in and adjacent to the project area supported by the RAISE grant,” said CEDO Assistant Director, Gillian Nanton.