The Mega Millions Jackpot is now approaching 1.3 billion dollars, one of the biggest jackpots in U.S. history and with the drawing coming up in less than six hours, people are grabbing tickets.

Beverage Warehouse in Winooski says they have seen nearly a 10x increase in tickets sales since the week of the Fourth of July. Andrew Collier, Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Liquor & Lottery explained how this amount surpassed the billion dollar threshold.

“So it keeps growing every time there’s a drawing that happens, and then there’s no numbers that match up with the drawing, so it’s been growing for a little while now,” said Collier.

This is the fourth time in history that the Mega Millions grew to over a billion. This last happened in 2021, 2018, and 2012.

“We’re seeing quite a bit of uptick in ticket sales, a lot more people are buying tickets, people are coming in to buy tickets and then maybe hopefully buying something else when they’re here, but certainly our regular customers are buying tickets even if that’s not normally what they do,” said George Bergin, owner of Beverage Warehouse.

“Historically, every time there’s a large jackpot amount, we see ticket sales start really growing exponentially, at least for Vermont, and I think that’s more of a national trend as well,” explained Collier.

At Beverage Warehouse, Begin says sales have been swift. “Roughly up seven times what we would normally sell on Mega Millions, and maybe four or five times more on ticket sales, because it just seems to be capturing everybody’s interest, everybody has a hope and a dream.”

Beverage Warehouse reported selling 215 Mega Millions tickets this week.

One customer Johnny Chagnon shared why he purchased a Mega Millions ticket. “I came in here to get some cash and I heard it was 1.2-billion, wow,” said Chagnon. “You know, I don’t need all of that, I could probably share a little bit of that. Nobody needs that much money.”

Mega Millions tickets are available at most grocery stores, gas stations, and liquor stores, and all lottery profits are funneled back into Vermont’s education budget.

“Certainly, when you’re talking about a billion dollars, a lot more people want to try for that,” said Collier.

The next drawing for the winning numbers is at 11 pm on Friday.