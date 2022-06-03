On February 1, two Franklin County men were charged by criminal complaint for abandoning a junk boat and setting it adrift on the Missisquoi River in July, 2021. On Thursday, they pleaded guilty to abandoning the boat and setting it adrift on the Missisquoi River on the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge. 68-year-old Wayne Bailey of Swanton was ordered to pay $684 in restitution and a $300 fine, and 49-year-old Louis Bates of St. Albans was ordered to pay $400 in restitution and a $200 fine.

Since the U.S. Fish & Wildlife spent around $1,084 to dispose of the boat, the restitution will reimburse them for the costs.