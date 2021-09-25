Michigan man pleads guilty to 2019 threats against Green Mountain Union High School

A Michigan man will spend a year and one day in prison after pleading guilty to threatening to “shoot up” Green Mountain Union High School in Chester in 2019.

Jason Graham, 24, now living in Holland, Michigan, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Burlington to making threats in interstate commerce.

In February 2019, Graham, then 23, threatened on social media to shoot up the school. More than half of the students skipped school that day. Later that same week, he had someone else call the school to say that he had placed a bomb in the school and had sharpshooters outside. Police locked down the premises; no explosives or snipers were found.

Graham later was convicted in Michigan of illegally possessing a firearm. His attorney could not be reached for comment Sunday.