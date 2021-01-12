Middlebury College revokes Rudy Giuliani’s honorary degree

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — Middlebury College has revoked an honorary degree it awarded to President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The school announced Tuesday it revoked the degree in wake of the violent uprising against the nation’s Capitol last week. The school awarded the degree to Giuliani in 2005, after his response to 9/11 as mayor of New York City.

Middlebury President Laurie Patton said in a Facebook post Sunday that the school was considering the action “in light of the role that presidential attorney Rudolph Giuliani played in fomenting the violent uprising.”