ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Vermont man has pleaded guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor.

Gabriel Charron, 51, of Milton, VT, admitted to exchanging sexually explicit messages with people in Albany County he believed were a mother and an 11-year-old girl.

Between May 2022 and March 4, 2023, Charron exchanged messages to entice the child into engaging in sexual acts with him. On March 4, Charron traveled to a hotel in Albany County with the intent to engage in sexual acts. He was arrested shortly after arriving.

Charron faces at least ten years and up to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for December 18.

The FBI’s Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force and Capital Region Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case.