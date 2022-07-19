Brattleboro, VT — On Tuesday morning, Brattleboro Police discovered a woman’s body in a truck on Elliot Street. Police believed the death to be suspicious and her body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts, who had been reported missing over the weekend. Anderson was last seen in Hudson, NH, on Saturday night.

Initially, Vermont State Police told media that they are attempting to locate 34-year-old Matthew Davis of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Davis is Anderson’s former boyfriend and law enforcement believe that he may have information relevant to the investigation.

On Tuesday night, a person of interest was located walking in West Brattleboro. Police have yet to release specific details, but during an attempt to speak with the man, he was shot and killed by police. The shooting is under investigation and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.