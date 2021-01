The Burlington Police Department has released body cam video of an incident from earlier this month that raised questions about police use-of-force. In the video you can see officers interacting with a 19-year-old who allegedly tried breaking into a car in the Old North End.

Police had received a call on January 7th that 19-year old Mbyayenge Mafuta was using a screwdriver to enter a car on Allen Street. Officers, Oren Byrne and Meaghan O'Leary went to the scene where they encountered the man walking alone. Police attempted to arrest him, but say he became confrontational. In the video we cannot see the entire interaction because one officer's body camera was turned off and the other's was knocked off when things got physical. However, we can hear an officer using a taser on the teen.