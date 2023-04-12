The number of Vermonters struggling with homelessness has nearly tripled since 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It’s the largest percentage increase of any U.S. state in that time.

On Wednesday, the Montpelier City Council considered the findings presented in March by a consulting firm for possible remedies. The firm’s recommendations include street outreach to reduce the stigma that often accompanies struggles with housing, as well as a centralized ‘housing hub’ that offers emergency shelter and support services.

Carolyn Ridpath, a member of the city’s Homelessness Task Force, suggested that the city simplify its focus.

“What we need is access,” said. “We need a bathroom, and we need whatever it takes to comply with the city code on the subject. To expand it further than that, I don’t think is relevant.”

Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, said too much emphasis is being placed on a location for a shelter. Since February, he said, attacks on shelter workers have shed light on the difficulty of operating one.

“We had somebody murdered last week in a shelter in Brattleboro,” said. “And we had one of our staff — in fact, my own son — who was savagely stabbed at a warming station.”

Leah Rosin-Pritchard was allegedly killed in Brattleboro by a shelter resident. A shelter visitor faces attempted murder charges in the February attack on Gabriel DeAngelis in Montpelier.

Rick DeAngelis said that Montpelier would need to meet certain conditions for Good Samaritan Haven to operate a shelter.

“It’s going to have to be done in a way that we feel is safe and in a facility that we feel is an appropriate facility,” he said. “And quite frankly — I mean, we want to work with the city and everybody else — but it’s got to be done on our terms.”

DeAngelis added that the organization is not interested in operating the housing hub recommended by the consultants.

“We’re not convinced that providers are going to come,” he said. “We’re not convinced the public is going to come, quite frankly, and we do think the most critical part is the shelter and a robust street outreach program.”

HUD also says that Vermont does the best job of any state of providing shelter. The federal agency found recently that the Green Mountain State helps place a roof over the heads of 98% of people experiencing homelessness.