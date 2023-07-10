Montpelier, VT – Continuing storm coverage, central Vermont is seeing mass flooding and many have already been forced to leave their homes.

Governor Phil Scott said there has been a number of state-to-state mutual aid requests, with rescue teams from North Carolina, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Michigan arriving today.

Some Montpelier residents had to evacuate already because their basements were flooded during the first wave of this storm.

The Winooski River is high and is putting fear in many central Vermonters’ eyes.

For many along the Winooski River in central Vermont, evacuation was the only answer on Monday.

“The washing machine was floating on the ceiling,” said Laura Sturgis, who had to evacuate her home in Montpelier.

Laura Sturgis has lived in Montpelier for just over five years and says the damage in her home was too great to stay, forcing her to find a safe solution that she is searching for.

“I don’t really know. I’m hoping to get out to my parents in Middlesex, but their roads are pretty washed out,” said Sturgis.

Her neighbor down the road, Josh Bloomer, said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he looked across the street.

“I’ve just been watching all the debris going by, the tires, it’s nothing like I’ve ever seen,” said Bloomer.

Down the road in Waterbury, Governor Phil Scott and his administration gave an update on the storm’s severity and what resources are available for people like Sturgis and Bloomer.

Highlighting the storm’s distinct differences from Tropical Storm Irene which had only lasted just one day.

“We were able to get to work immediately, that was in a 24-hour period. This is going on and we’re getting just as much rain if not more, and it’s going on for days,” said Governor Phil Scott.

Search and rescue teams, municipal officials, VTrans crews, and the state’s Emergency Management Team have been hard at work since Monday morning.

They say the challenges Tropical Storm Irene presented helped prepare infrastructure for another storm of this magnitude.

But even with more out-of-state rescue teams on the way, and more federal resources coming, there might still not be enough.

“You’re never going to have enough resources to deal with these mountain communities who get 5 to 8 inches of rain in a very short amount of time,” said Mike Cannon, from the Vermont Urban Search and Rescue team.

Fire departments across the state are giving a helping hand, alerting Vermonters that their next 24 hours might be crucial to ensure their safety.

“We’ve lost many town roads at this point. As the day went on the rain was continuing. We decided to go door to door in the village, that has historically flooded like in Irene and let folks know that we might have to evacuate,” said Moretown Fire Chief Stefan Pratt.

One of those folks is Steve Reissig, who lives on the Mad River and says he’s hoping that the rising water doesn’t flow through his newly purchased home.

“And you know, really, my plan is my other half, Deborah, went to Jericho. She evacuated. So, I’m gonna stay here but the plan really is not to go to the interstate or go towards ‘W’. The plan is to go up the hill right past the Moretown General Store here and just stop at the high point of Moretown Mountain Road.”

As of 11 a.m. Monday morning there was one unconfirmed casualty in the state as a result of the flooding, with dozens having to be rescued to safety.

If you can’t physically see the pavement on roads, Governor Scott and emergency professionals urge you to not drive on them.

If anyone is in the position where emergency services are needed, call 211 or 911.