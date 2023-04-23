The man accused of firing a shotgun at police responding to a domestic disturbance in Morrisville last week, injuring an officer, was arrested Sunday after a three-day manhunt.

Henry Lovell is due to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Monday in Vermont Superior Court in Hyde Park on eight criminal charges, including attempted murder. He was arrested without incident shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday as he was walking along a road Hyde Park.

Lovell is accused of firing at officers responding to a report of an attempted kidnapping and domestic disturbance at an apartment around 9 p.m. Thursday. Morristown Officer Brian Tomlinson was struck by pellets and treated for minor injuries at Copley Hospital and released.

Lovell fled the scene and, a short time later, surveillance video showed him entering a nearby VFW post with the shotgun. Police say a patron wrestled the weapon away and Lovell ran off.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search for Lovell when Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department received a tip Sunday that a man matching Lovell’s description had been spotted.

In addition to the charge of attempted murder, Lovell is expected to be arraigned on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and criminal threatening.