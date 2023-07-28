Mosquitoes are a common summertime pest in our area. Add in the recent flooding, and this year it’s much worse.

“This year seemed to be a particularly busy year for mosquitoes,” says Patti Casey, director of the Environmental Surveillance Program of Vermont’s Agency of Agriculture.

Each year, the Agency of Agriculture keeps track of the state’s mosquito population from June to October.

After the severe flooding, officials found a 30% increase in mosquitoes over the annual average, in just one-third of the original traps.

According to Casey, “it’s been kind of really great conditions for mosquitoes. Just a lot of water—warm, very warm and humid. There’s nothing really in their way right now.”

The problem was already getting worse—even before the flooding, the state saw higher mosquito populations compared to years prior.

“Our mosquito collections just before the flood were up about 50% over last year’s numbers,” Casey says.

And according to experts, the mosquitoes that are thriving are those that are more likely to bite.

“The species that seem to be proliferating are what we call day-biters,” Casey says. “They are small, they’re fast, and they’re very aggressive.”

Fortunately for Vermonters, those mosquitoes do not seem to be carrying dangerous diseases so far.

“One is called West Nile Virus, and the other is called Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus,” says Natalie Kwit, a state public health veterinarian. “So while we might have a lot of mosquitoes right now, none are testing positive for those viruses.”

Experts say that the best protection against mosquito-borne diseases is prevention, so be sure to wear those long sleeves and spray that insect repellent.