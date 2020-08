LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — A fugitive who escaped from a Vermont courthouse through a bathroom window was caught by police a day later in a grocery store parking lot.

The Caledonian Record reports that 33-year-old Travis Johnson, of Lyndonville, was at the court house in St. Johnsbury for sentencing Friday when a Lyndonville police officer removed his hand cuffs and allowed him to use the first-floor bathroom without supervision. Johnson climbed out of the bathroom window and fled. The Lyndonville police chief spotted Johnson in a car leaving a store parking lot and took him into custody at gunpoint.