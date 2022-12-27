FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Berlin, VT — Early in the morning of December 26th between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., officers of the Berlin Police Department were advised of a reported vandalism at 297 Junction Road, the Montpelier-Berlin Amtrak Station (MPR). The station is on Amtrak’s Vermonter line and provides services to Montpelier and Barre.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a total of 13 vehicles that had their windows smashed out and had been rummaged through in the parking lot adjacent to the station.

The Berlin Police Department is seeking public assistance regarding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (802) 223-4401.