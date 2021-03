FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, cannabis stocks are flying high this month after voters in four states passed measures clearing the way for sales of marijuana to adults. That alone is projected to boost the market for legal cannabis sales in the U.S. by 20%. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Some Vermont communities can now begin the process of selling marijuana recreationally.

Retail recreational marijuana sales were on over 20 Vermont town ballots Tuesday for town meeting day. The measure has overwhelming support from multiple towns, including Winooski with over 70 percent of voters in favor. Other Vermont towns in support include Middlebury, Windsor, Brattleboro and Waterbury.

The measure has failed in Richmond, Vermont.