Vermont NAACP branch whose leader was harassed elects new president

Vermont

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont NAACP branch has chosen a new president after the current leader decided to step down after saying she and her family had been racially harassed.

Mia Schultz, of Bennington, will become president Jan. 1 of the civil rights organization’s Rutland-area chapter. It is New England’s second-largest chapter. She succeeds Tabitha Moore. Moore had said in September that she and young relatives had experienced months of harassment.

The Rutland Herald reported Wednesday that Schultz called the position a “profound honor.”

