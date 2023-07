Williston, VT – Vermonters will soon be able to indulge in made-to-order mac and cheese when I Heart Mac & Cheese opens a chain location in Willison this July.

The Williston location is set to open on July 17th and will be located in Maple Tree Place at 166 Sycamore Street.

The restaurant offers signature items such as ‘build your own mac & cheese, grilled cheese & more.’

Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free options will be offered, along with catering platters and dishes for parties.