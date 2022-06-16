The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that the opening day for the new Amtrak service in Burlington, Vergennes, and Middlebury is July 29.

Vermonters will be able to hop on a train in Burlington for the first time in 67 years. The new stops will be at Union Station along College Street in Burlington, as well as other stops in Vergennes and Middlebury.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation along with various other organizations have been effort into this project for 20 years but have specifically ramped up the process in the last twelve years, with plenty of hurdles to overcome.

“Permitting when you’re doing projects is always something that takes time,” said Dan Delabruere, Rail and Aviation Bureau Director for the Agency of Transportation. “Money…these things are significant investments. Getting people to get on board about what’s the best use.”

The track that goes from Burlington to New York City has been used for freight purposes only, and Delabruere said that it needed a facelift to be approved for passenger travel.

“We have upgraded track, we have upgraded bridges, we’ve upgraded safety,” he said.

With gas prices over $5 a gallon in the Burlington area, Delabruere also believes the 7.5-hour ride will save riders money..

“This will be an economical mode of transportation for them when you compare it to taking your vehicle at $5 per gallon,” he said. “This is definitely an alternate mode that people are going to look at and really enjoy.”

Delabruere also expects businesses along the waterfront to get a boost in customers.

“It’s one of the best things that has happened to Burlington,” said Bob Saffi, owner of Ice Cream Bob’s. “I think it’s going to bring a lot of people into Burlington and there will be a lot of tourists.”

Saffi has served Vermonters creemees for 20 years along the waterfront. After retiring in May, he’s thinking about making a return to his shop. Saffi said that despite his shop getting displaced because of the new Amtrak service, he believes Burlington will benefit from the influx of new visitors. “I think it’s a really positive thing and I’m really happy.”

Tickets for the new stops aren’t available yet but Delabruere says they will most likely be on the Amtrak website a few weeks before opening. There will also be a ribbon cutting on the 29th before the first train leaves at 10:10 am.