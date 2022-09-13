Montpelier, VT — In his weekly press conference, Governor Phil Scott discussed plans to bring Canadian aviation business to Vermont, however, there are concerns regarding housing and recruiting new workers into the state and having a place for them to live.

Last week, Scott attended the International Aerospace Innovation Forum and in meetings, he touted the benefits of having the state’s first trade and investment representative in Canada.

“We are getting there, and it is going to take some time, and it is a concern. We can’t give up on economic expansion, we can’t because we will be left behind in a matter of a few years if we don’t continue to walk and chew gum at the same time, we are going to have to have the housing we need to focus on that but we can’t give up on economic development.”

Before the pandemic, Vermont welcomed more than two million Canadians every year, adding more than $200 million a year to the economy.