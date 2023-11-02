Ludlow, VT- As Vermont continues to see record numbers of drug overdoses, a drug and alcohol recovery center spearheaded by Phish frontman Trey Anastasio will open in Windsor County this month.

Anastasio and Melanie Gulde — friends who have supported each other through decades recovery — have transformed a former women’s healthy eating retreat into Divided Sky, non-medical facility that will focus on spiritual support and mindfulness.

“We stayed in touch after he finished the program and I’m in recovery as well, we kind of just kept in touch as support for each other and this came from that,” said Gulde, who will serve as the program director.

After extensive renovations, the retreat will open November 13.

Nestled behind the Fox Run Golf Club, near Okemo Mountain Resort. the facilty has undergone extensive renovations, and will open November 13.

Divided Sky was meant to provide more extensive services, but Gulde said they faced pushback from the surrounding community.

“The plan was to do the full detox and medical model with the whole oversight, but every step of the way we would get approval from the town and there were people who didn’t want us here who would appeal that and we would try again and they would appeal that,” she said.

So the leadership at the center had to rethink their vision.

“It was recommended to us that we take a look at The Retreat, which is in Minnesota,’ Gulde said. “It is a 12-step abstinence self-pay program. I went there and spent a couple of days with them and just felt it was the greatest fit for us.”

To provide medication-based care, Divided Sky will partner with the Turning Point centers in Springfield and Rutland, as well local hospitals will be vital.