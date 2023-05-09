Medical researchers in Vermont hope new guidelines for mammograms will turn around a concerning trend.

On Tuesday, a health panel announced women should start getting mammograms every two years once they turn forty.

That’s a reversal of recommendations in place since 2009. Among the factors driving the change was an increase in breast cancer among women in their forties.

According to UVM researchers, there’s been a decline in mammography screening in Vermont ever since the recommended age was raised to fifty. One of the steepest declines of any state.

The director of Vermont’s Breast Cancer Surveillance System, Dr. Brian Sprague says screening early in particular could benefit black women. As data shows breast cancer is more common at younger ages among black women.

Another factor going into the new recommendations is new technology. Groundbreaking 3D imaging technology has greatly reduced the number of false positives in the screening process, reducing potential harm.