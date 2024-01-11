The Radio Vermont Group which broadcasts throughout central Vermont, Burlington, and parts of the Northeast Kingdom has announced the sale of some of their radio assets. Employees were notified today as they will be tranisitioning to Vermont live.

Ashley Jane Squier, the current owner and operator said, “While these past couple months have been a sad time for our family, we are gratified to have found Vermonters to step up and continue the rich tradition of our treasured radio stations. During the last months of his life, my father Ken Squier was involved in our search for a buyer who would continue the independent radio legacy our family has built at WDEV and its sister stations for over 92 years. Beginning with my grandfather Lloyd Squier in 1931, the Squier family has been honored to serve Vermonters’ families and communities. We now feel confident that the stations will be in good hands to hold true to their legacy.”

Myers Mermel of Mermel & McLain Management LLC said, “We are thankful to the Squier family for their years of dedication to Vermont and to community radio. WDEV is the leading News/Talk/Sports station, and its community format builds social trust across our community. It keeps Vermont, and all its people, knit together. We look forward to continuing and enhancing community radio at WDEV with the same emphasis on even-handed reporting and commentary- as well as humor-which has been its hallmark.”

Myers Mermel of Manchester, Vermont will be the new owner operator of Radio Vermont. The deal is likely to finalize within the next few months.