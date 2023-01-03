Like many people, Pat Bingham’s resolution to lead a healthier live in 2023 begins at the gym.

“I’m 75 years old and it becomes more important to maintain a regular workout,” said Biggam of East Montpelier. “Basically, I get on the treadmill and put up the elevation and then I do weight room for another 30 minutes.”

Biggam stopped working out during the pandemic, and he only came back a few months ago. But for some, the gym has long been a habit. “This place is a fountain of youth,” said 69-year-old David Buzzi.

Mike Feitelberg, the CEO of The Edge, said “health is the most cherished thing we can have and protect and it something we have both its physical and mental and something about exercises is it addresses both of those things.

But like every year, the rush will eventually die down, said said Jennifer Martineau, Berlin’s Planet Fitness club manager. “Around the end of February, we start to see a little dip of a drip of new people coming in and signing up,” she said.

“You have got to find that piece of time that you’re willing to give and sacrifice so you can come here. The best thing you can do is walk through the doors and get here. That’s the major step.”