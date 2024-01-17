Burlington, VT – A 21-year-old New York man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he crashed his car while fleeing police.



Ron Thomas, 21, of Brooklyn allegedly fled South Burlington police on Shelburne Road shortly before 2 a.m. About 15 minutes later, Burlington officers noticed tire tracks in the snow on Locust Street and while canvassing the area found Thomas in a dark-gray Honda

Thomas fled officers again. Burlington police located Thomas a short time later and attempted a traffic stop. Thomas crashed his car as he tried to elude officers.

Police say Thomas refused to leave the car and resisted arrest, causing minor injuries to an officer. He was eventually taken into custody and jailed on $5,000 bail.

Burlington police say officers recovered a handgun from the Honda.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-270.