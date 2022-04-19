BENSON, Vt. (NEWS10) – A 68-year-old New York man died in a crash Monday evening in Benson that shut down both lanes of Route 22a overnight.

Police say Vincent Thorn of Northport, New York, was trying to make a left turn from Lake Road onto Route 22a when an oncoming car failed to yield right of way and collided with Thorn. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car was uninjured. The investigation is ongoing. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Benson Volunteer Fire Department and Fair Haven Rescue.