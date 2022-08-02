A 20-year-old Vermont man was charged with larceny Monday for allegedly stealing at least two puppies from a home in Coventry.

Police said three, 6 week-old German Shepherd-Coonhound puppies were stolen from an outdoor enclosure on Nebelski Road on July 25. Officers found two of the puppies at a property on VT 105 in Newport Center.

Police said investigators compiled evidence that Tamieka Demo of Newport Center had stolen the dogs.

One of the puppies is still missing, and police say its whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks.