Vermont State Police say a 58-year-old Newport Town man died after an ‘altercation’ with another resident at a home on Lawson Road.

Troopers found the man, who has not been identified, dead at the scene Monday afternoon. A second man, age 39, had already been taken to the hospital with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Troopers say the incident involved people known to each other and that individuals connected have cooperated with the investigators.

The body of the deceased man will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. The state police Crime Scene Search Team is expected to gather more evidence when they process the scene Tuesday.

The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, and Victim Services Unit will assist in the investigation.

Troopers said the names of those involved will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.