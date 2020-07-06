Next phase of Farmers to Families food box program kicks off

The Farmers to Families food box program has started up again. The program partners with local and regional producers to buy produce, dairy, and meat for food insecure families. The Vermont National Guard will continue to distribute food boxes to families in need until the end of August. The program will bring an additional $8.5 million in nutrition assistance to Vermont and parts of New Hampshire.

Joyce DiMaggio from Essex Junction was picking of food on Monday and said, “When you have something like this it helps with the food bill. With the prices of food going up, this is a big help.”

The program will be operating a little differently this time around. There will be three different location sites throughout the state every weekday. The reason for this is to reach more people and help with traffic problems.

Staff Sergeant Dan Deslauries from the Vermont National Guard said, “Today is a learning curve because it is the first day of a new system, but I am sure we will get it down.”

On Monday, 150 cars were registered at the South Burlington location for pick-up. If you plan to get food at a distribution site, know that one person can pick up a maximum of three meals. If you do want to pick up some food you do have to preregister online at the Vermont Department of Human Resources website or you can call 2-1-1.

John Couture from the Vermont Foodbank said, “That way we know how many people are coming and we know how many meals we need to provide. There are no overages and more importantly, there are no shortages.”

Bella Estes from Cambridge, Vermont was also picking up food in South Burlington and said the food distributions help her family have access to healthy food.

“It is really important for families especially right now my mom is working full time and it’s hard for her to get to the grocery store. Especially for my sister who has type one diabetes”, said Estes.

According to the Vermont Food Bank, about 46% of Vermonters struggle with food deficiency. Travis Poulin from Chittenden Community action said he wanted to help out in any way he could.

“A lot of people are leaving with a lot of food and hopefully that really helps with hunger relief for at least the next couple of weeks”, said Poulin.

The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity also offers Farm to Family coupons. These coupons help families buy locally grown produce at participating farmers markets. Income- eligible households can receive a coupon book from Community Action. F2F coupons can only be used to buy fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

Another food program in Vermont is 3SquaresVT. This is a federal nutrition program that can help households buy food. It can be used at grocery stores, convenience stores, co-ops, and farmers markets. To apply for this program go to 3SquaresVT’s website.