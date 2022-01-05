Vergennes, VT — The Vergennes Fire Department responded to a call early Wednesday at 49 Booth Woods to find a car completely engulfed in flames and a residence that had damage as a result of the heat from the car fire. Another vehicle was found to have damage to its front end and interior.

The Fire Department managed to extinguish the fire.

A witness claimed 28-year-old Eddy Santiago Jr. of Clifton, NJ, had threatened the owner that he would burn the house down as well as the neighbors house. There were four people in the residence at that time. Santiago had also slashed the tires of one of the vehicles the prior day.

Police stopped Santiago who was driving southbound in Sudbury at 5:45 am and took him into custody without incident. Santiago is being lodged at the Marble Correctional Center and will be arraigned tomorrow at the Addison District Court in Middlebury.